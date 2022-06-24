Danese Cooper

Danese Cooper on ethical coding

Why it's time to think of an ethical way to code
Radio
Danese Cooper

24 June 2022

This week we meet Code for Ethics keynote speaker Danese Cooper to talk about the history of open source software and how ‘innerpreneurship’ can change how businesses innovate.

To win a ticket to Code for Ethics on 1 July at Trinity College Dublin e-mail info@mediateam.ie with ‘Code for Ethics’ in the subject line.

 

