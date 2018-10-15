European Investment Bank backs €100m Trinity redevelopment

Cross-campus project includes cutting edge learning facility Print Print Life

Teaching, research and student accommodation at Trinity College Dublin will be transformed over the next two years with the backing of a €100 million long-term European Investment Bank (EIB) loan for four capital developments across the campus.

The projects include the flagship E3-Engineering, Environment & Emerging Technologies initiative. Central to the vision of E3 is the construction of the Learning Foundry, a state-of-the-art 6,086 square metre facility based on the main campus which will deliver new teaching facilities and an interactive learning space.

The Schools of Engineering, Computer Science & Statistics, and Natural Sciences will share the Learning Foundry which will be a launchpad for a new kind of education experience for students with a focus on collaborative and project work. It will have capacity for 1,800 additional places for students of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) which constitutes an increase of 50% STEM places over 10 years.

Other capital developments will include the expansion of student accommodation at Trinity Hall in Dartry to house 300 new beds for students, as well as the expansion of the School of Law and the refurbishment of the Arts Block.

Vice President of the European Investment Bank Andrew McDowell, said: “The impact of visionary investment can be seen here at Trinity College, the largest university beneficiary of European Investment Bank support in Ireland, where we have provided more than €245 million for new investment over the last decade.”

Provost of Trinity College Dublin Dr Patrick Prendergast, said: “We are investing in educational and research facilities for the benefit of all our students and staff. The financing EIB has provided to Trinity has been crucial in strengthening our research and education facilities. Without such support, we would not have been able to progress with important flagship projects such as E3 and much needed student accommodation.”

Earlier this year, the Naughton family made the single largest private philanthropic donation in the history of the state to the new E3 development by donating €25 million. An additional €15 million is being made available by the Department of Education and Skills. This funding will be provided through the Higher Education Authority.

The proposed student accommodation at Trinity Hall is in addition to the student residence which is currently under construction at the Printing House Square development on Pearse Street which will provide accommodation for 250 students, as well as a student health centre, disability service centre and sports facilities.

TechCentral Reporters