Enterprise Ireland opens first call of €1.25m retail fund

Online Retail Scheme to give SMEs competitive edge

The first call of the Enterprise Ireland’s new Online Retail Scheme has opened for applications. The €1.25 million fund is targeted at online retailers to encourage acceleration of their digital capabilities offerings.

Grants between €10,000 and €25,000 will be awarded on a match fund basis with the specific purpose of supporting retailers to enhancing their online sales capabilities, increasing competitiveness, and scaling their businesses in international markets.

“Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting Irish companies to realise their global ambition by providing the mentoring and financial support necessary to scale in international markets,” said Stephen Hughes, head of consumer, Enterprise Ireland.

“Ireland’s retail sector is a primary contributor to our economy, both nationally and at a regional level but it is under significant pressure, particularly from international competitors with the digital means to extend their reach to Irish consumers. By delivering the Online Retail Scheme, we intend to support Irish retailers to innovate and through innovation, to increase their competitiveness and enhance their online presence.”

The Online Retail Scheme is open to applications from retail SMEs with 20-249 employees across the island of Ireland, and who have a retail outlet.

Closing date for applications is 5 December 2018.

Further information on the fund and details on how to apply are available at www.enterprise-ireland.com/ retail.

TechCentral Reporters