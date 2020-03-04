Enterprise Ireland approves €1.14m to fund innovative challenges

Five new competitions in partnership with public sector bodies announced

Enterprise Ireland has approved €1.14 million in joint funding to drive collaborative projects between innovative companies and the public sector. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programme encourages businesses to explore and co-design solutions with public sector teams though competitive challenges.

Five SBIR challenge competitions in partnership with several public sector bodies have been announced.

Climate action

Environmental Protection Agency – Challengers will seek to find a solution to the problem of plastic waste and look at opportunities for closed-loop reuse systems. The goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of schools by cutting plastic waste generation. Its total fund is €240,000.

Health

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh – To reduce the incidence and impact of inpatient falls within the hospital, this challenge will focus on the prediction, detection and prevention of falls in the Mater Hospital, with potential to extend a solution nationally. Its total fund is €200,000.

Tallaght University Hospital – In an effort to improvethe care of those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Tallaght University Hospital will aim to improve patient’s self-management and empower them to take greater control over their health. Its total fund is €200,000.

Biodiversity

Marine Institute – Seaweed is an underutilised natural resource. The Marine Institute is seeking a technology-based solution to enable future determination of its distribution in inter-tidal areas across Ireland. Its total fund is €300,000.

Transport

National Transport Authority – The National Transport Authority is seeking a solution to encourage and support mobility impaired passengers when using public transport in Ireland. Its total fund is €200,000.

“The SBIR challenges present excellent opportunities, particularly for small and medium sized businesses, to extend their innovation ambition and capability, while accelerating their route to commercialisation, and enabling improved efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of public services,” said Stephen Creaner, executive director, Enterprise Ireland.

“The five challenges, identified by the public sector bodies, are sectorally diverse and will ultimately benefit citizens’ needs both in Ireland and internationally. Enterprise Ireland encourages entrepreneurs, developers and researchers who have solutions in these spaces to take up the challenge. We look forward to the exciting new concepts and innovative ideas that will emerge as a result of these challenges.”

The challenges are expected to be live on e-tenders from May 2020.

TechCentral Reporters