Eir’s 5G availability increases threefold since launch

Expansion part of its €150 million mobile investment programme

Availability of Eir’s 5G network has increased threefold since it was launched 11 months ago. Today, it has 340 sites across Ireland, with additional sites added weekly.

5G is the next generation of mobile connectivity, enabling customers to enjoy the speed and reliability that 5G offers with peak speeds over 1Gbps.

Marking the milestone, Carolan Lennon, CEO of eir (pictured), said: “Reliable and fast connectivity are vital to supporting new ways of working, living, educating and keeping in touch. Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, Eir has prioritised mobile capacity upgrades and coverage enhancements to facilitate remote working and connectivity for our customers on our 4G and 5G networks

“5G provides download speeds of up to 10 times faster than 4G. It provides a more reliable connection and lower latency,” continued Lennon. “Speeds of over 1Gbps mean that movies, music and games can be downloaded instantly, and video conferencing is faultless. We are proud to provide our customers with widespread access to the next generation of mobile connectivity and we will continue to expand our 5G network.”

Eir also announced that it has upgraded over 1,000 mobile sites to deliver 4G across Ireland, and now offers 99% population coverage.

TechCentral Reporters