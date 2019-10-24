Eir launches 5G across 10 Irish towns and cities

Eir’s 5G mobile network has gone live across Ireland. The service is now available across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Carlow, Castlebar, Dundalk, Drogheda and Kilkenny.

With 100 sites across the country, eir is the country’s largest 5G network. The company has expressed plans to extend coverage to every major town in Ireland.

Eir customers on can avail of 1Gb/s 5G speeds, while broadband customers on its Connect Plus plan can get unlimited 5G from €49.99 a month. The service is available from €59.99 for non-customers.

A range of devices are 5G compatible, including: the Samsung A90 5G, the Samsung S10 5G, the Samsung Note 10+ 5G and the Huawei Mate 20X 5G. Prices start at just €99.

Another 100 sites are set to launch in the coming weeks and will bring coverage to Athlone, Bray, Ennis, Letterkenny, Sligo, Tralee and Trim. More sites will be added in the new year, doubling the number of towns and cities with Eir 5G.

“With 5G, our customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, to stream high definition content without buffering and to enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming,” said Carolan Lennon, CEO, eir.

“Eir is by far the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland and this launch is a part of our €1 billion capital investment programme to build the very best network experience for our customers.

“Eir is transforming its mobile network and 5G will complement on-going upgrade and expansion of our 4G network, which will bring high voice and high-speed data coverage across more than 99% of the population of Ireland, allowing our customers to access high speed data services on the most expansive 4G mobile network in Ireland.”

In August, Vodafone Ireland became the first mobile operator nationwide to launch commercial 5G.

TechCentral Reporters