Eir sees second quarter results as in fibre and mobile business continue upward trend

Eir has reported second quarter revenue of €336 million, a year-on-year increase of €19 million (6%), in line with expectations.

The telco revealed a continuing increase in its customer base. Customers using fibre broadband services totalled 899,000, an increase of 10,000 customers year-on-year. A total of 96% of the Group’s broadband base is now connected to eir’s fibre network, which represents a 40% penetration of total premises passed with eir fibre broadband.

The Group’s mobile base stood at just above 1.6 million customers, an increase of 5% year-on-year. The Group’s postpay base increased by 7%. Postpay subscribers now represent 83% of the total mobile base, an increase of 2 percentage points.





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“Eir has delivered another solid quarter, with revenue growth and continued momentum across our mobile and fibre customer bases. These results reflect the strength of our strategy, the commitment of our people and the essential role eir plays in connecting Ireland,” Oliver Loomes, eir CEO, said.

Loomes added: “Our networks are a vital part of Ireland’s national infrastructure and an important foundation for the country’s future competitiveness. By connecting people, communities and businesses across the country, eir will continue to play a central role in building a better-connected Ireland.”

Stephen Tighe, eir CFO, commented: “We have continued rolling out our fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and 5G technologies as part of our €2 billion capital investment programme. Both our fibre rollout and our 5G networks continue to expand at pace.

“With eir’s fibre network now available to over 1.5 million homes and businesses, and our next-generation 5G network reaching 99% of the population to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity across nearly every corner of Ireland, this large-scale investment positions us to grow our customer base by offering high-quality, high-value products over the coming years.”

Patryk Goron