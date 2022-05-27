EDesk to create 150 jobs Roles to be created across product, sales, marketing, customer success and customer support Trade

E-commerce platform eDesk plans to create 150 new jobs over the next 18 months in a bid to facilitate further expansion into the US and EMEA, bringing the total headcount to 250. The jobs will be based out of eDesk’s Dublin HQ, Derry, Skibbereen, and the east coast of the US.

The roles will be created across a number of functions; product, sales, marketing, customer success and customer support. eDesk operates a hybrid workplace model, offering remote working as well as office space for the current 97 employees at its headquarters in Dublin and other offices in Derry and Skibbereen and the UK.

Founded as xSellco by Ray Nolan in 2012 and rebranded as eDesk in 2021, its customers include Superdry, Pitstop Auto, Right Deals UK and they count Amazon, eBay, and Shopify amongst key marketplace partners of the eDesk product.

advertisement





The board recently appointed Dermot O’Connor as CEO, Dermot previously co-founded personalisation and customer data company Boxever, which was acquired in March 2021 by US customer experience provider Sitecore, as well as co-founded a rapidly growing resource compliance and training management solution in 2017, Skillko.

“I’m delighted to bring my experience from Boxever to eDesk,” said O’Connor. “E-commerce is so hot right now and eDesk as a product has seen significant growth in recent years so we are delighted today to announce the growth of our team over the coming months with these new open roles.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?