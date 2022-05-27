The neuroscience of marketing with Future Proof Media’s Sean Higgins The secrets to good advertising revealed Radio

This week Niall and Dusty discuss two shocking stories on how authorities and companies use data on you without your knowledge or consent: Twitter gets hit with something like a GDPR fine and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee moots facial recognition for Gardai.

Finally, Future Proof Media managing director Sean Higgins explains how neuroscience can help us understand how people naturally react to advertising.

