Dropbox gives Pro and Business users some space

Pro accounts to get 2TB of storage, while Business Standard teams will get 3TB to share Print Print Pro

Dropbox has announced that Professional and Business Standard accounts will receive an additional terabyte of space for no added fee.

Professional accounts will now get 2TB of storage, while Business Standard teams will get 3TB of storage to share.

With Dropbox Smart Sync included in both plans, users can access all their projects without taking up space on their hard drive. Users can also upload photos and videos to Dropbox from their phone and delete them off their phone to recover storage space.

Users can use Dropbox Showcase to send large videos or CADs to clients for review. File previews can be marked up on any web browser, without the need for special software.

IDG News Service