DMS Governance creates 50 jobs in Cashel

Company puts out call for financial service professionals

DMS Governance (DMS) opened a new location in Cashel, Tipperary, and announced its plan to create 50 jobs. The new roles are for highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants. Positions are currently open to suitable candidates.

This announcement follows DMS’s pledge to create 50 new jobs following its acquisition of Aviation Corporate Services in June 2018. Further, its Dublin expansion brings the governance, risk and compliance company’s commitment to Irish employment to over 200.

“When DMS initially acquired Aviation Corporate Services in Cashel, we were extremely impressed with the quality and experience of their existing team and had anticipated recruiting up to 80 further staff members locally,” said Derek Delaney, chief operating officer, DMS.

“Since that time, we are pleased to report on the high-calibre and quantity of local candidates, and now colleagues, that we have recruited. As a result of this significant growth, our assurance in this new DMS location has been validated and we are now placing several global centres of excellence in the new Cashel office.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Insurance & Financial Services, Michael D’Arcy, said: “The IFS2020 strategy is committed to delivering 30% of International Financial services jobs outside Dublin and this investment highlights the talent available throughout Ireland.”

“DMS Governance’s ability to scale its operation in just over a year with plans to grow further is a great endorsement of not only the local management, but also the availability of talent in the region,” said CEO, IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan. “Central to IDA Ireland’s strategy is balanced regional spread of investment and encouraging client companies to look at developing a second site outside of Dublin is central to this.”

TechCentral Reporters