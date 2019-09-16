Echelon Data Centres expand to UK with €170m London facility

20-megawatt facility provides availability in area of high demand

Echelon Data Centres has established a €168 million 20MW facility in London’s Docklands – marking its first foray outside of Ireland. The data centre owner and developer’s new facility will be tenant-ready in 2020.

Based at The Point, Greenwich View, it is one of 23 data centres in the area, and the first new facility since the 1990s. The centre provides immediately accessible capacity in an area of high demand and limited availability. It is ideally located for low latency services for Canary Wharf and the City of London.

The London facility is a 130,000 sq ft powered-shell, thus it can be adjusted to tenants needs. It boasts 13,000 sq ft of office space and on-site parking.

“Finding 20MW of capacity in the heart of London’s business district is not easy,” said Niall Molloy, CEO, Echelon. “It’s a scarce commodity, given the location, the availability of power and the ability to accommodate high-density racks. We believe that this is the first new facility in the area since the late 1990s – and there’s generally a lack of space for existing facilities to expand – and we know that there is intense and growing demand for the capacity it will deliver.”

In January 2019, Echelon announced that it was investing €1 billion in Ireland. By the end of 2025, it intends to have established 500MW facilities in five countries. The company is currently constructing an 84-megawatt site in Clondalkin and is planning a 100MW facility in Wicklow.

TechCentral Reporters