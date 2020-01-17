Digital Hub welcomes 21 new tenants

Connected health companies among new raft of entries

Video training academy GoMotion, software developer Wattics and commodity trading company Greenspark Analytics are among 21 companies to move their operation to the Digital Hub in Dublin’s Liberties this month.

2019 proved to be a successful year at The Digital Hub welcoming such companies as Campsited and Traction Guest. Campsited, a Web service dedicated to helping people find the easiest way to book holidays, who in 2019, saw revenues grow by 400% and is on track to close its next round of funding of €1.5 million, which is being led by Motley Fool Ventures from the US.

The Digital Hub is also attracting a sub-cluster of connected health businesses.

PatientMpower, a digital healthcare company providing technology solutions for people living with long term lung and kidney disease illnesses, recently secured €2.1 million from the government’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

Neuromod, whose Lenire device is helping sufferers of tinnitus raised €8 million through a mix of debt and equity, which will support the company’s international commercialisation plans.

Fiach Mac Conghail, chief executive officer said: “2019 was a great year for The Digital Hub, with the addition of 15 new companies, comprising of both international and indigenous Irish businesses. The growth and the successes of the various companies over the last year emphasise The Digital Hub as Ireland’s place to be… We have a great programme of activities and plans in place for 2020 to support our mission in developing a diverse and creative digital technology quarter in Dublin 8 that realises tangible social, economic and community benefits.”

Since the project’s inception, more than 200 companies have progressed through the enterprise cluster at The Digital Hub, including Amazon, Etsy, Havok, Slack and Stripe.

TechCentral Reporters