Digital Hub technologist in residence Rodhan Hickey on breaking new ground

The relationship between outreach and inovation discussed, and the rest of the week's news Print Print Radio

This week Niall meets Digital Hub technologist in residence Rodhan Hickey to talk about his new role as a facilitator between companies and as a link to the wider community.

Back in the studio, Dusty looks at Facebook’s new privacy controls, Apple’s forthcoming streaming service and why owners of jailbroken iPhones running iOS 12.3 should be on their guard.

