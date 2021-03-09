Digital HR specialist Frankli eyes international expansion with 20 new roles

Aldagh McDonogh, the former CEO of Morgan McKinley, has joined the company as co-founder

Sligo-headquartered digital HR specialist Frankli is planning to create 20 new jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The company recently closed a €725,000 pre-seed funding round and has already begun a new €2 million seed round. The money will allow the company to add to its teams across its marketing, sales, support and software development as well as entry into new markets.

Early investors in Frankli include Enterprise Ireland, the national start-up accelerator programme, NDRC, Pigsback founder Michael Dwyer, LotusWorks founder Fergal Broder and several private angel investors.

As part of its expansion plans, Frankli has announced that Aldagh McDonogh, the former CEO of Morgan McKinley, has joined the company as co-founder focusing on strategy, growth and brand.

The Frankli platform enables companies to conduct end-to end performance management, with a suite of software tools that save clients both time and money.

Employees can report and give unfiltered feedback on their own performance, achievements and goal setting. In turn, managers can schedule performance reviews, run surveys around wellbeing and engagement and share analytics and data around how individuals and teams – and the company as a whole – are performing.

With more and more people working remotely, companies are looking for more agile and mobile tools to build their teams, keep track of performance and maintain standards. Frankli aims to help

Frankli CEO and founder Noel Dykes said: “We are in growth mode and excited to be able to offer 20 roles in what promises to be an exciting period ahead. We are also delighted to welcome somebody of Aldagh’s experience and calibre to our leadership team.”

Aldagh McDonogh added: “With remote working and hybrid working models here to stay, I was impressed with what the Frankli team has built and the thinking driving it. I see a real solution for employees and managers to collaborate around their performance.”

Frankli’s customers include CPL Group, Fenero, SL Controls, DeCare Dental and other SME’s (20 to 2000 employees) as well as several international clients such as Hack The Box (Europe) & Mevo (New Zealand). The platform offers a level of flexibility and user agility that progressive, fast-moving workplaces require. It allows for changing targets and modified organisational goal setting in fast-paced environments – something legacy systems or pen and paper, cannot achieve.

Frankli currently employs 10 people and while some of the new roles can be performed remotely, there is an opportunity to work from Sligo.

TechCentral Reporters