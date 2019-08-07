DevOpsDays Galway 2019 call for papers

November DevOps event seeks to build on growing interest

DevOpsDays is a worldwide series of technical conferences covering topics of software development, IT infrastructure operations, and their intersections.

The events attract a domestic and international audience of people interested in DevOps. Now in its third year, DevOpsDays Galway is calling for papers for the 2019 event.

“DevOpsDays is an opportunity to share and learn from other attendees, as such they are looking talks on all things DevOps. From cultural diversity experiences, to just getting started on the journey, to sharing how it’s helping every day and affecting more than just the original Dev and Ops communication,” say the organisers.

Organisers are looking for initial abstracts of around 200 words, to help reviewers understand what attendees will learn from your talk. Examples from previous years are available online, here.

Submissions can be made online here, with additional information available here.

The event takes place over two days, Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November 2019 at the Galmont Hotel and Spa, Galway.

