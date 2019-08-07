Double system outage sees British Airways ground flights

Online check-in and flight departure systems affected, leaving many flights ground or cancelled Print Print Pro

IT system failures at British Airways have resulted in some 80 flight cancellations, with many others delayed.

“We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans,” says a statement on the BA.com web site.

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in a number of cancellations and delays today.”

“A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check the latest flight information before coming to the airport, and to leave additional time.”

It is being reported that a double system failure has seen passengers unable to check-in for flights online, while operations were also affected by a failure in a flight departure system.

A statement issued via Twitter at 10:15 BST, said:

“We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in a number of cancellations and delays today.

“A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport, and to leave additional time.

“We are offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day.”

Flights originating from Dublin have also been affected, with at least two now cancelled.

BA has had a turbulent time recently, with a major fine under General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), as well as well-publicised IT and operational problems. In 2017, The airline experienced what CEO Alex Cruz described as “a major IT systems failure” that affected all check-in and operational systems. However, a July 2018 IT failure which grounded flights around the world was found to have been caused by an outage at a third-party, the travel tech supplier Amadeus.

TechCentral Reporters