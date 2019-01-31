DePuy invests €36m at Ringaskiddy base

DePuy Synthes Ireland has announced a €36 million investment at its innovation centre in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

Under a five-year project supported by the Dept of Business, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland, the company will create 30 jobs.

The investment expands the scale and scope of activities taking place at the DePuy Synthes innovation centre. Since launching a decade ago, the Centre has accelerated innovative technologies and new product introductions for the company’s orthopaedic portfolio, driven by a diverse technical team.

The new projects will focus on advancing material science in 3D printing, coatings and surface treatments to meet future needs. The expansion includes the establishment of a 3D printing development and launch centre on-site, as well as the Johnson & Johnson 3D bioprinting laboratory, launched last year in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin.

Gary Clerkin, global leader, manufacturing engineering, science & technology, DePuy Synthes, said: “This new programme will build on the dedication, hard work and excellent results delivered by the innovation centre over the past 10 years.

“It is crucial that we continue to deliver impactful research outcomes, and this advanced materials and surface technology centre will help accelerate innovation through the supply chain and shape the products of the future. A central element of this investment, the 3D printing development and launch centre, complements the 3D bioprinting partnership with Trinity College Dublin launched last year.”

