Dell Technologies joins HSE for Digital Futures in Healthcare programme

Participants to gain insights into next generation diagnostics, the healthcare digital workplace and transformation of primary care management

In association with Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has teamed up with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to launch Digital Futures in Healthcare, an educational programme that will provide healthcare professionals in Ireland with the tools and knowledge to apply new technologies within healthcare settings.

Developed in partnership with the HSE, the free online course offers healthcare workers and leaders across the country the opportunity to develop highly sought-after skills required to accelerate the digital transformation of Ireland’s healthcare system.

The six-month programme is designed to help healthcare staff across the HSE and its partner ecosystem to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by connected health, emerging technologies and personalised health solutions while ensuring the protection of patient data. Participants will gain insights into next generation diagnostics, the healthcare digital workplace of the future and the transformation of primary care management.

Included among the subject experts due to speak as part of the programme are James Norman, Healthcare CIO at Dell Technologies; Ryan Heynes, Healthcare leader for Dell Technologies Ireland; Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE; and Neil O’Hare, CIO and Professor of Health Informatics at Children’s Health Ireland.

Martin Curley, director of digital transformation & innovation at the HSE, said: “From our doctors and nurses to those innovating behind the scenes, the Digital Futures in Healthcare course will prove invaluable to all those involved in providing healthcare services in Ireland.

“Technology has become an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 and a driver in the broader modernisation of our healthcare system through Sláintecare. We’ve seen the reduction in barriers to digital innovation over the past 18 months and aligned with Slaintecare we will build on this using our digital innovation strategy ‘stay left, shift left’ to achieve better outcomes for patients, reduce costs and improve quality. With the co-development of this programme with Dell Technologies, we can unleash a new era of healthcare transformation and help Ireland become a European digital health leader in the years ahead.”

Jason Ward, vice president and managing director of Dell Technologies in Ireland, said: “We’re proud to join forces with the HSE to launch our Digital Futures in Healthcare programme. The past year and a half has proven to be a turning point for digital transformation in healthcare with frontline workers embracing technology at unprecedented speed as they bravely treated those impacted by the pandemic and dealt with the challenges of recent months. By equipping more people with digital skills, the healthcare system in Ireland has a unique opportunity to accelerate the deployment of technology to improve patient outcomes, protect patient data and support the vital work of all those providing vital healthcare services.”

For any healthcare professional interested in applying for the free online educational programme, visit https://hsedigitaltransformation.ie/digitalfutures2021.