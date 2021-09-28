Herd monitoring platform wins Irish leg of KPMG Global Tech Innovator

Belfast company uses AI to manage livestock Print Print Trade

Livestock monitoring platform developer CattleEye has won the inaugural Ireland leg of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition.

The Belfast-founded company was shortlisted from almost 50 entries of early stage Irish and Northern Irish tech start-ups, and took home the prize after pitching to an esteemed panel of judges including; Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland; Nicola McClafferty, Partner at Draper Esprit; serial entrepreneur Mark Cummins, Fiona Gallagher, CEO of Wells Fargo International Bank UC and Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland, Seamus Hand.

CattleEye will progress to the final at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon in November, where they will compete with the finalists from 17 other countries for the title of KPMG Global Tech Innovator. Other finalists include companies from the US, Great Britain, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, India, and Spain.

advertisement





Speaking after the pitch competition, Terry Canning, CEO of CattleEye, said: “Our technology platform provides a completely new way of monitoring and gaining insights on dairy cows. Through machine learning, the platform can alert farmers to problems before they’re aware of them, by walking cattle under a security camera that uses a number of neural networks, enabling them to intervene. This will improve the lives of animals, while allowing farmers to become more efficient and reduce carbon emissions.”

Anna Scally, partner and tech sector Lead at KPMG Ireland added: “Irish tech companies are amongst the best and most innovative in the world, while our agricultural sector is renowned the word over. CattleEye has married the two by using AI technology to monitor livestock and provide important data to farmers and dairy managers. CattleEye has progressed to the global finals after demonstrating the impact of their disruptive technology to the market, while also highlighting very exciting plans and growth ambitions. I’d like to congratulate them and wish them all the best as they go on to represent Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters