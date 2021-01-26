Critizr completes acquisition of customer messaging start-up ServiceDock

Critizr has completed its purchase of Dublin-based retail customer experience and messaging start-up ServiceDock. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Critizr will now integrate ServiceDock into its Critizr Connections platform for the company’s joint client base, with ServiceDock co-founder Oisin Ryan and tech lead Lourenco Ferreira joining the Critizr business as consultants.

ServiceDock was founded in Dublin in 2016 to help retailers and physical stores build stronger relationships with customers, leveraging all the channels people love using – across Web, mobile and social messaging. Founded by current CEO Oisin Ryan and Leonardo Correa, the business raised €500,000 of early investment and signed up brands such as Woodie’s, Musgrave and Esquires Coffee to use its messaging app and interface solution.

Ryan said: “When I first met with the Critizr team I was struck by the similarity of our vision in terms of both product offering and the value we could deliver to physical retailers, and we both understand the potential messaging apps like WhatsApp and Google’s Business Messages have to revolutionise physical retail.

“Our business has successfully onboarded many of the biggest retailers in Ireland onto our platform, which is something we are immensely proud of. When the opportunity arose for us to join forces with Critizr, we jumped at the chance. It gives us the opportunity to bring our store messaging expertise and product knowledge to a greater client base, and to be at the forefront of this movement in a much more meaningful way than we could achieve on our own.”

Aurélien Dubot, Critizr VP of marketing, said: “Since Critizr was founded, our mission has been to help many of the world’s leading retail brands create stronger, more meaningful and valuable relationships with their customers. The challenge for businesses today is how to keep pace with the rapidly changing array of digital channels people now use to talk to the brands they shop with, as well as the sheer volume of messages they have to manage.

“ServiceDock’s small but very impressive team has created game-changing social conversation technology which will integrate seamlessly to augment our successful Critizr Connection platform. At a time when our world is becoming increasingly message-centric and the customer journey ever more sophisticated, we’re thrilled to be teaming up with them. They are a company that shares our ethos and commitment to creating simple, effective ways for brands to facilitate real time conversations between local staff and customers, for the best customer experience possible. Together we will drive a dynamic next wave of convenient, interactive and personable store conversations for our clients in the UK and globally.”

