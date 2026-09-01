Grinds360 reports revenue of €5.3m as demand surges

Grinds360 has reported a strong year of trading and a significant improvement in operating performance as the Irish online and hybrid grinds platform enters the new 2026/27 academic year.

Founded by Ronan Murdock and Brendan Kavanagh, the company said total revenue for the year to end August 2026 was €5.3 million, compared with €1.8 million for the year to end August 2025.

This represents growth of approximately 188% in a single year. Tutoring sign-ups during the year totalled €6.3 million in tuition fees, of which €1 million related to tuition for the 2026/27 academic year and is carried forward as deferred income.





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“Grinds360 has moved from early-stage investment into strong operating performance in a short period of time,” Rónán Murdock, chief executive of Grinds360, said.

He added: “Revenue grew from approximately €1.85 million to €6.34 million in tuition fees over the last year, and the business has moved quickly from pre-trading loss to strong profitability. That is a significant transition and reflects the strength of demand from students and parents.”

Grinds360 said sign-ups during June and July 2026 were approximately double the same two-month period in 2025, providing a strong indicator of demand ahead of the new academic year.

Revenue in the first half of 2026 was approximately 300% ahead of the equivalent period in 2025, while tutoring sign-ups in July 2026 were approximately 83% ahead year-on-year.

The company said the performance reflects increasing parent and student demand for affordable, structured grinds across multiple subjects, combined with continued investment in technology, teaching resources and the recruitment of high-quality teachers.

Its annual programme provides access to live weekly grinds, recorded lessons, revision courses, exam-focused notes, workshops and subject resources across the platform.

“We are building Grinds360 for long-term scale. Students and parents want quality, affordability and flexibility. Our performance over the last year shows that the market is responding strongly to that proposition,” Murdock said.

In 2026, a total of 146,553 registered for state examinations in Ireland, with 71,698 sitting the leaving certificate and 74,855 sitting the junior certificate. It is anticipated that these numbers will maintain for 2027.

Patryk Goron