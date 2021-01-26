Host in Ireland expands to 40 partners

Host in Ireland has announced 40 additional member partners for 2021, the largest membership in the initiative’s history. The 33% increase in membership reflects the continued success and growth of indigenous and Irish-based companies that make up the thriving Irish data centre ecosystem. That growth is reflected in €117bn in computer service exports, 26% of all Irish exports, in the first half of 2020, according to the most recent biannual report from Host in Ireland.

The new partners represent a broad cross section of companies working in, alongside and from the data centre industry in Ireland. They include a diverse set of organisations ranging from construction, engineering and energy consultants to architects and solutions providers. The new partners are: Ardmac, Jacobs Engineering Group, CAI, Cornwall Insight, Vertiv, Lightning Protection International, Anord Mardix, C+W O’Brien Architects, Convergint Technologies, Kohler Power, AECOM, Sims Lifecycle Services

“From day one, collaboration has been at the heart of Host in Ireland and is one of the pillars we are most proud of. The wide variety of new organisations joining us this year showcases the calibre and quality of companies that come together to make Ireland a global data centre of excellence,’ said Garry Connolly, president and founder of Host in Ireland (pictured).

“As we move forward in 2021, the challenges and opportunities facing the data centre industry will require bold leadership, clear vision and clarity of words to highlight the benefits this industry brings to Ireland. I am confident we have the right set of partners at the right time to help us be successful in these efforts.”

