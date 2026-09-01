Climb expands HPE partnership with HPE networking distribution in Ireland

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor has recently announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with HPE as it becomes an official distributor for HPE networking in Ireland.

“This is a pivotal moment as we bring our partners into a single HPE networking practice that combines the strength of the HPE portfolio under one coordinated model,” Brian Davis, VP of sales UKI, Climb (pictured), said.

He added: “This creates new opportunities for partners to grow faster, expand into adjacent networking markets and better support customers as networking, security and AI continue to converge.”





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This appointment builds on Climb’s established position as a HPE Aruba Networking distributor, now enabling partners to access the full breadth of HPE’s next-generation networking portfolio through a single, experienced distributor.

This follows HPE’s acquisition of Juniper Networks and the integration of Juniper’s channel programme into a unified HPE partner ecosystem.

Building on its established success with HPE Aruba Networking, Climb’s portfolio expansion simplifies partner engagement, providing a scalable foundation for growth across the combined HPE networking portfolio.

This approach will help partners identify new cross-networking portfolio opportunities, accelerate adoption and unlock greater customer value through a unified networking strategy.

Climb continues to invest in networking expertise, partner enablement and market development, helping Irish partners build and grow successful networking practices across the HPE portfolio.

Patryk Goron