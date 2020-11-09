Cost still king in deciding what functions to move to the cloud

Interim TechBeat survey results put money above security and technical concerns Print Print TechBeat

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we work but many companies are still looking to their bottom lines when making the decision to migrate certain back office functions to the cloud.

According interim results from the current TechBeat survey, carried out in association with Oracle Ireland, a quarter of IT professionals report that the main barrier to migration is not security or complexity but cost.

The second most important factor cited by respondents so far is lack of stakeholder support (17%) followed by difficulties in securing a suitable vendor (14%).

advertisement





Techbeat is asking Irish IT professionals what back office functions are being moved to the cloud, which have already migrated successfully and which will remain on-premise for the foreseeable future.

To participate and be in with a chance of winning an Apple Watch visit techpro.ie/survey.