Sending the back office to the cloud

TechBeat survey looks for the limits of administrative migration

Home working has become the norm thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic but some areas of business remain more resistant than others when it comes to treating accessibility as a boon instead of a liability.

Back office functions such as finance, payroll, ERP and other core business applications are, according to research, the least likely to be moved to a cloud deployment. Fears over cost, complexity and control are common, but are such fears justified?

The latest TechBeat survey, in association with Oracle Ireland, is asking Irish IT professionals for their organisational and technical insights to find out whether cloud is still seen as a security issue more than a valuable enabler.

TechCentral Reporters