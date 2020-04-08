Cork AI company models Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland, US

Altada adds AI capability to virus fightback efforts

Cork-based AI company Altada Technology Solutions is applying artificial intelligence in the irish and US healthcare and financial services sectors to help battle the Covid-19 outbreak.

With resource planning it is now of utmost importance that we attempt to calculate when the number of new positive cases will plateau. Our models will be used to calculate this and help with post plateau and admissions therefore calculating a more accurate number of ventilators needed and calculate when an ICU bed becomes available.

The company is employing two models.

The first model, SEIR, models the flows of people between four states: susceptible (S), exposed (E), infected (I), and resistant (R). Each of those variables represents the number of people in those groups.

The second model, SIR, computes the theoretical number of people infected with a contagious illness in a closed population over time.

Allan Beechinor, CEO and founder, Altada, said: “Our aim is to help our clients through this stressful, unprecedented time. We are working with subject matter expert Simon J. Samaha, MD, co-founder at Kentan Staffing Solutions. Simon has extensive experience in this field which will ultimately aid us in our efforts.”

Altada was founded in 2017 and its senior management has more than 20 years of experience in AI technologies.

Locally, Altada will start funding groceries needed by those in isolation. This initiative began with Beechinor’s son and school friends creating an app to assist the older generation in nursing homes who are finding themselves receiving no visitors during this time.

You can visit the website at www.careutd.com

TechCentral Reporters