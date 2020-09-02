CommSec expands into European security services market with CheckScan+

Increased levels of global cybercrime driving demand for automated security vulnerability scanning

CommSec, the Dublin based IT security services company, has announced the next phase of their business expansion with launch of CheckScan+, a cyber security scanning service designed to ensure vulnerabilities in software and websites are found and remediated before they can be exploited by attackers.

Checkscan+ has been successfully trialled in the Irish market and is now going pan-European with an office already established in Jersey. Other markets are being developed and multilingual versions of the platform are now in development, with launches planned for early 2021 and the creation of ten new security consultant jobs.

The service combines industry leading application/infrastructure scanning technology and security expertise from CommSec’s consultants. This hybrid service is designed for those who seek the assurance that consultant guided testing can provide, but with automation and continuous operation.

“Our strategy is to grow through disruptive innovation. We are working very hard with some of the leading security vendors in the world to innovate and improve on the security services that are available – particularly to make high-end security affordable to mid-market companies,” said CommSec managing director David McNamara.

“The growth in cybercrime means that we must develop smarter security services that automate processes where possible and combine this with highly skilled security consultants who can interpret threats and act on them quickly. We’ve seen very successful engagements with customers such as My Compliance Office and TDS in Ireland and are now confident we can build on our Irish success with customers in new markets across the EU.”

