UCC seeks 100 volunteers to share visions of the future

University College Cork seeks to recruit 100 members of the public from all walks of life to deliver their vision for the future of the Internet.

On 9-10 October the EITIC research cluster in Cork University Business School, UCC will organise an online dialogue to give a voice to citizens on Internet governance issues, and build recommendations to submit to decision-makers at a local and regional level.

Participants do not need any special knowledge in order to participate, and the dialogue’s goal is to bring the views of ordinary citizens to the decision makers. This is a unique opportunity for citizens to influence the global research agenda in order to create a better society in which to live.

Whether in Europe, Africa, South America, North America or Asia, citizens all over the world will gather in their respective countries to discuss the future of the Internet.

At a time when the Internet is becoming the backbone of our social interactions, the current pandemic reflects the urgency of this discussion.

Most of the themes of the dialogue will therefore be addressed through the prism of Covid-19: digital identity, the digital public sphere, digital inclusiveness and artificial intelligence. The global participatory consultation will engage citizens from all walks of life in one of the most pressing and significant issues of our time.

This global deliberation will result in informed citizen recommendations to be submitted to decision-makers at the local, regional and international levels.

The results of the deliberation will be submitted to the Internet Governance Forum 2020, under the theme ‘Internet United’.

Citizens’ recommendations will be collected and synthesised into key recommendations that will be submitted to decision-makers. This is a chance for citizens to become the decision-makers of their own digital life.

This process is coordinated by a coalition of global partners coming from national governments, international organisations (European Commission, European Council, UNESCO, World Economic Forum, Wikimedia, Internet Society), civil society and the private sector (Google, Facebook).

To register visit https://forms.gle/5aEcwQb82ZExs9Zj7

