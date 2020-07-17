CMS Distribution bolsters gaming range with PowerColor

Distributor will supply latest range of graphics cards

CMS Distribution has partnered with PowerColor, in a move that will increases CMS’ gaming offering to customers.

The independent distributor of PC components, gaming peripherals and IT products has been selected as PowerColor’s exclusive distributor across Ireland and the UK. Under the partnership, CMS Distribution will supply PowerColor’s latest range of graphics cards.

“We are delighted that we have such an innovative, dynamic and capable distributor backing us,” said Cy Brown, sales manager, PowerColor, “which means PowerColor is perfectly aligned and positioned to deliver the latest and greatest AMD graphics technology to the UK marketplace and beyond.”

Jonpaul Warren, pc & components product sales manager, CMS Distribution, said: “We are thrilled that we have PowerColor joining the CMS Portfolio. We must be selective about which partners we bring to the market as it must deliver incremental business and synergy to our operation. We need the right brand to address this, combine these with AMD processors then we have found our (Ry)Zen!“

TechCentral Reporters