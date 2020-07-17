Microsoft is discontinuing the Xbox One X

Digital Edition is also being discontinued, with Redmond selling through the remaining inventory of both consoles Print Print Life

Microsoft is discontinuing the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S Digital Edition in anticipation of the Xbox Series X launching this holiday season, the company said Thursday.

That will leave the Microsoft Xbox One S as the only console from the current generation in Microsoft’s lineup. (The difference between the Xbox One S and the Xbox One S Digital Edition is that the One S includes a physical Blu-ray drive, while the Digital Edition does not. The Digital Edition relies on downloaded content instead.)

Microsoft said it’s making its decision as it moves toward launching the Xbox Series X console this autumn. “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” Microsoft said in an e-mailed statement. “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.”

advertisement





Console sales typically slow in anticipation of a new console launch. AMD, which supplies the integrated CPU/GPU for both the Xbox One, S, X, and Series X, has warned that sales would slow before the Series X launches this fall. Although Microsoft didn’t state this specifically, it’s likely that Microsoft has concluded that there is enough existing supply of Xbox One X to carry the console over to the Series X launch.

What we don’t know, however, is how the consoles will break down in terms of pricing tiers. The Xbox One S with 1Tb of storage sells for €289 ad the digital-only edition sells for €249. Microsoft hasn’t said what the Xbox Series X will cost. A second Series X console, which could be called the Xbox Series S (codenamed Lockhart) is expected to be sold alongside the Series X. Microsoft hasn’t confirmed that the Series S even exists, however, let alone the name or the price.

IDG News Service