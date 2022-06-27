Cloudflare unveils new One Partner Program with zero trust at its core CEO Matthew Prince says the initiative aims to take the complexity out of zero trust architecture Trade

Cloudflare has revealed details of its new One Partner Program, which it says presents a new way for the channel to integrate and extend its Cloudflare One platform.

The initiative builds on the solution’s comprehensive zero trust, network as a service, and cloud e-mail security services, providing architecture designed to help customers to stay secure and efficient.

Cloudflare said the new programme bundles together the tools and services that partners need to ensure swift deployment, fast performance, as well as robust security across endpoints, networks, and e-mail.

advertisement





“In order to keep today’s business environment protected and productive, organisations need a unified solution to secure their distributed workforces and at the same time accelerate employee systems,” explained Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare (pictured). “But another key piece is broad adoption, and that’s why we’ve been working to seamlessly layer this into organisations without interruptions.

“Critical architectures like Zero Trust shouldn’t be complex, yet we hear every day from businesses that don’t know where to start. That’s why we have modernised how partners can fully implement and deliver what organisations of all sizes need most today.”

One of the most interconnected networks on the market, Cloudflare One spans 270 cities in over 100 countries. Over the last 12 months, the number of customers using the platform has grown by 100%, while daily average traffic has increased sixfold.

The platform boasts a number of integrated products such as ZTNA, Secure Web Gateway, CASB, DLP, Browser Isolation, IoT Security, and now Cloud Email Security.

With its new partner programme, Cloudflare says partners will now be able to better guide customers, deliver comprehensive solutions, protect users from phishing attacks, as well as secure every connection with zero trust controls.

The news comes just days after a Cloudflare outage resulted in a number of major websites being knocked offline for around two hours, including those operated by Shopify, NordVPN, and gaming platform Steam.

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?