Cinematic spectrum from Sony

TVs, cameras, speakers, phones and even a turntable to tempt for the festive season

The festive season this year will be a fertile place for the tech and gadget distracted.

Sony has a particularly generous gift bag, from audio to digital imaging, phones and entertainment.

WF-1000XM3 in-ear headphones (Image: Sony)

From the audio bundle, highlights are the new WF-1000XM3 in-ear headphones with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e. The wireless design also allows users to move freely and Sony says they are specifically designed for improved comfort and stability in the ear. There are easy gesture controls for basic functions, but also to turn on and off the noise cancellation, with the added ability to control the cancellation level, allowing in some ambient noise.

Bluetooth-enabled PS-LX310BT record turntable (Image: Sony)

Another point of note was the Bluetooth-enabled PS-LX310BT record turntable. For those who are either getting back into, or just about to explore, a vinyl collection, this turntable can be paired with multiple Bluetooth speakers to wirelessly recreate classic tones in the connected home. Catering to 7 and 12” formats, with speed controls for both, there is also the ability to connect the PS-LX310BT to an existing separates system.

Sony α6600 compact camera (Image: Sony)

From the imaging bundle comes the Sony α6600 compact camera, which the maker says brings together many of its most advanced camera technologies in a compact and lightweight body. It has been designed to address the needs of the most demanding photographers and videographers. Its party trick is real-time Eye Auto Focus that automatically tracks the subject, be it human or animal. There is also the a 180-degree flip screen which comes in handy when trying to capture the family selfie.

The Xperia 5 very much of the high standard one has come to expect from Sony with mobile phones, with an excellent camera and stunning screen.

The Xperia 5 with 21:9 CinemaWide screen (Image: Sony)

It features a 21:9 CinemaWide 155mm (6.1”) full HD+ OLED display, enhanced by Dolby Atmos, which the maker says is tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, to provide an immersive entertainment experience.

It also shoots in 21:9 format, with enhanced modes, to make the lives of vloggers and video producers easier, allowing them to make ever more professional looking content.

However, the star of the festive line up is the AG9 4K HDR OLED TV, in 195.5 cm (77”), 165 cm (65”), and 139 cm (55”) screen sizes. It boasts a super-wide viewing angle, precise contrast and absolute blacks of OLED technology.

The Sony Bravia AG9 TV (Image: Sony)

With over 8 million self-illuminating pixels powered by Sony’s very own Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, viewing is taken to another level, says Sony. The MASTER Series TVs also feature Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced to further ensure content is delivered as intended. There is also access to Google Assistant for easy interaction and content access.

These TVs can be paired with a HT-X8500 Dolby Atmos soundbar. With Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine which creates three-dimensional audio, movie soundtracks can be experienced in a new way, with built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass sound and Cinema Mode engaged.

