CES 2019: Sony goes big with 8K and hones its OLED technology

Z9G will deliver 8K UHD images, while the A9G OLED gests slight improvements over the A9F. Print Print Life

Sony’s big CES news is that it’s set to deliver 8K UHD resolution this year via its new Z9G smart TVs (pictured). Available in 85″ and 98″, the LED-backlit LCD TVs are designed to deliver immersive experiences in larger living spaces.

Details related to the audio capabilities of these 8K TVs are uncertain at the moment. Sony talked about about planar technology, but then mentions four speakers – not drivers or actuators – placed at the top and bottom of the TV.

The company also announced the A9G, an upgraded version of the company’s highly rated OLED series. We’re sure there have been improvements, but the features and technology Sony has announced were already incorporated into the A9F. With LG’s flagship E9 now only available in 65″ and larger models, the 55″ version of the A9G will be the only top-tier OLED available in that smaller size. For fans of the larger screens the industry swears are the most popular, the A9G will also ship in 65″ and 77″ versions. The A9G does use the planar technology (the screen is the speaker).

Both the Z9G and A9G support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and both will be capable of decoding Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Also new this year will be the A8G OLED, available in 55″ and 65″ configurations. This TV features the same basic technology as the A9G, including the ‘acoustic surface’ planar audio, but will be equipped with the less-powerful X1 Extreme processor.

LED-backlit LCD won’t be neglected either. Sony announced the all-new 950G series that will offer some mild improvements over current models. The 950G will be available in 55″, 65″, 75″, and 85″ and will feature the same top-of-the-line X1 Ultimate processor found in the A9G.

IDG News Service