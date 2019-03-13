Asystec strengthens team with engineering appointment

Lead systems engineer brings VMware expertise

Asystec has appointed Jonathan D’Arcy as lead systems engineer.

D’Arcy has previously served as a pre-sales engineer for northern EMEA with VMware.

Within his role in VMware, D’Arcy gained an extensive knowledge of EUC, Digital Workspace, and the entire VMware solution spectrum. He has a wealth of experience and unparallel VMware solutions knowledge that will be paramount to strengthening the team, said Asystec.

D’Arcy is an active presenter, blogger and a current VMware vExpert. He will be working closely with customers as a trusted advisor; designing and demonstrating the value of Asystec’s solutions.

TechCentral Reporters