Asystec strengthens team with engineering appointment
13 March 2019 | 0
Asystec has appointed Jonathan D’Arcy as lead systems engineer.
D’Arcy has previously served as a pre-sales engineer for northern EMEA with VMware.
Within his role in VMware, D’Arcy gained an extensive knowledge of EUC, Digital Workspace, and the entire VMware solution spectrum. He has a wealth of experience and unparallel VMware solutions knowledge that will be paramount to strengthening the team, said Asystec.
D’Arcy is an active presenter, blogger and a current VMware vExpert. He will be working closely with customers as a trusted advisor; designing and demonstrating the value of Asystec’s solutions.
TechCentral Reporters
