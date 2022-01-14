Brightflag’s Ian Nolan on legal AI

Some standouts from CES and how one Irish company is taking the law into its own hands

This week Niall and Dusty cast an eye over some highlights of CES 2022, look forward to an in-person BT Young Scientist Competition and cast an eye over a new bill that promises to regulate online media. In our interview slot Brightflag co-founder and CEO Ian Nolan talks about how his company is changing the legal sector through AI.

