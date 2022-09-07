Boomi appoints former Deloitte CIO to board of directors following partner programme shakeup iPaaS firm revamps partner initiative to include new plug-and-play ‘accelerators’ for customers Trade

Connectivity and automation specialist Boomi has announced the appointment of former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan as an independent, non-executive member of its board of directors, amid a shakeup of its partner programme.

As the former global chief information officer for Deloitte, Quinlan was responsible for the $45 billion professional service giant’s technology strategy and operations, overseeing more than 10,000 IT professionals across 175 countries.

Quinlan also sits on the board of cloud digital workflow firm ServiceNow, real estate service provider Jones Lang LaSalle, as well as UBS America Holding, where he chairs the Technology and Cyber Forum of the board.

Boomi said Quinlan’s expertise will help the business navigate through its “next phase as a company”.

“Boomi’s continued leadership, coupled with its award-winning platform and culture, make this company a force to be reckoned with,” Quinlan commented. “I’m honoured to serve the Boomi team during this exciting time.”

The appointment follows a revamp of Boomi’s partner programme, which has been expanded to include new opportunities for its partners to create plug-and-play ‘accelerators’ for customers, as well as simplified training resources.

Partners can now create their own accelerators for customers to set up in their Boomi accounts to address specific use cases, providing additional revenue opportunities and speeding up customers’ time to value.

Boomi says these will provide implementation expertise across industry vertical use cases such as manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, retail, transportation, and higher education.

The addition follows a string of investments in the company’s partner programme over the last year, which included an expansion of its partner resource centre, as well as the launch of pre-built solution library Boomi Discover.

“These enhancements to our programme will help us expand our relationships with current partners, and in turn, provide stronger service to our customers, many of whom want specialised industry expertise,” said Ed Macosky, chief innovation officer at Boomi.

“These updates lay the groundwork to usher in more partners globally, giving our customers more ways to quickly and easily solve their complex business problems.”

A globally renowned software-as-a-service (SasS) company, Boomi has a growing user community of over 100,000 members and boasts one of the biggest ranges of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space.

The company’s worldwide network of partners includes Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, as well as cloud service giants AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

