Deciphex launches diagnostics-as-a-service platform in the US Provides on-demand access to remote subspecialty experts for pathology consult services on an advanced collaborative platform

Digital pathology software and services provider Deciphex has launched its Diagnexia service in the United States. Deciphex is an Irish-based company focused on developing digital pathology-based solutions for clinical (Diagnexia) and research (Patholytix) pathology.

Diagnexia virtual pathology service provides on-demand access to remote subspecialty experts for pathology consult services on an advanced collaborative platform. This provides significant support to overworked and under-staffed pathology departments without experts available on every subspeciality.

The platform connects laboratories to an international network of subspeciality pathologists, who can provide their expertise on clinical cases, while vastly reducing turnaround times and ensuring delivery of the highest quality of patient care. Busy academic teams within hospital networks will also benefit from having extra experts available on demand to help balance workloads. Eligible retiring pathologists may join the Diagnexia network and work remotely part-time.

Pathologists are in high demand worldwide, and their number is predicted to significantly decrease over the next ten years. Diagnexia delivers a global network of subspecialty pathology experts to ease pathology bottlenecks, accelerate diagnoses and enhance patient outcomes.

Diagnexia is already a leading international service and is used by healthcare providers internationally including the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

Donal O’Shea, chief executive officer of Deciphex, added: “The US launch of Diagnexia is an important milestone for the business in its ambition to use Digital Pathology and AI to provide easy access to the world’s leading pathologists. Chronic issues in Pathology such as burgeoning patient wait times, recruitment, demand for expertise and diagnostic complexity has necessitated a new approach to improving patient care.

“Even well-resourced healthcare systems with relatively ‘High-Pathologist Density’ have a chronic lack of capacity leading to backlogs, delayed diagnosis, care and patient outcomes. The ability to alleviate these difficulties with seamless, state of the art technology is game-changing and ultimately of huge benefit to patients, health services, and pathology labs.”

TechCentral Reporters