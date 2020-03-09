BearingPoint Ireland sees 20% sales growth in 2019

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint Ireland reported a 20% growth in sales last year. Much of this growth was driven by increased regulatory requirements placed on financial services and other regulated industries, it said. Its consultancy services saw significant increases in the banking, insurance, pensions and healthcare sectors.

The company added that in 2020, BearingPoint Ireland will focus heavily on its customer experience services and people related offerings, including business and digital transformation, change management, organisation redesign and HCM projects. It also intends to increase its emphasis on sustainability with the new BearingPoint Emissions Calculator solution.

“Ireland was one of the real success stories for BearingPoint in 2019, as we hired just under 100 people and delivered strong growth in multiple sectors,” said BearingPoint Ireland leader Eric Conway.

BearingPoint established Business Services as a separate unit at the beginning of 2019. Business Services provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services beyond SaaS. The firm also accelerated the growth of its software business BearingPoint Beyond, a digital platform solution provider that helps organisations reinvent their business model and grow revenue, and BearingPoint RegTech, a provider of innovative regulatory and risk technology solutions.

Globally, BearingPoint saw its revenue hit a record €780 million in 2019, a 6% year-on-year increase. Bookings for 2019 came in at €949 million, which was up 15% compared to the previous year. The company said that new revenue streams and innovative business service contributed to its increase. To support growth, BearingPoint hired 1,400 people in 2019.

TechCentral Reporters