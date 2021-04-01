Copy that

You can get tied up in knots talking about the importance of World Backup Day, says Billy MacInnes Print Print Billy

Many of you are probably aware that yesterday (31 March) was World Backup Day. Or the day before that, if you’re reading this on Thursday (1 April). It might even be further back as I can’t really know for sure what the date is where you are as you read this article.

Of course, if I was trying to be too smart for my own good (who, me?), I could try and connect it to the day itself by saying something like “even though you’re reading it on such and such a date, it was actually written on 31 March, so it’s kind of like going back to a backup of the day”.

It’s not really though because I’m not going to be adding anything to this article after I finish it today (31 March) for you to read tomorrow or even later.

But if, God forbid, anything were to happen to this website after 31 March, there would be something very satisfactory about uploading an article about World Backup Day from a backup – assuming there is a backup of course.

You have to admit, it would be an impressive demonstration of the purpose of World Backup Day and highlight the importance of backing up data and keeping at least one copy on a separate storage device or in the cloud. The good news is that I would have my backup of the written article in the cloud and TechCentral would have its backup of the appropriate Web page, so we would be doubly covered.

That said, it’s a bit of a let-down that when I tried to access the home page for World Backup Day (www.worldbackupday.com) on the actual World Backup Day, it wouldn’t open ‘because the server where this page is located isn’t responding’ (Safari) or ‘the connection timed out’ (Chrome). Intrigued, I checked the Twitter and Facebook pages for World Backup Day and they haven’t been updated since 2017.

The thing is I only clicked on the World Backup Day page because it was linked in an opinion piece I had been sent on 30 March this year devoted to the topic of World Backup Day.

But does that mean the creators of World Backup Day, who appear to have begun their work on Twitter and Facebook in 2011, took a decision back in 2017 that we no longer needed it? Did they conclude the campaign had succeeded in its objective and we no longer needed to be reminded to backup?

I’m not convinced that’s entirely the case because there are still people talking about World Backup Day in 2021 (as you can easily observe if you do a search on it). And let me add, they’re not talking about it in a nostalgic way. No one’s getting into an argument about the old days and whether World Backup Day 2015 was better than World Backup Day 2012. Obviously, if they were, having a backup of both days would allow them to make a more informed judgement over which really was the best.

No, what it shows is that backups are still important, more so perhaps than they were before because so much of what we do today is digital. Backup is still something people can be guilty of overlooking or neglecting. In theory, having a day named after backup should help to bring some attention to the issue even if backup isn’t a one-day thing.

Now, it’s 24/7/365. So remember, no matter where you are or what you’re doing, everyday is Backup Day.

