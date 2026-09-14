Anker Solix XE now available in the UK and Ireland

In association with Anker

Anker Solix today announced that the Anker Solix XE is now available to purchase in the UK and Ireland through authorised installers.

First unveiled to UK audiences at Solar & Storage Live London earlier this year, the XE is a next-generation all-in-one home energy storage system that integrates the inverter, battery and BMS into a single unit. It is designed to remove the barriers that have kept home energy storage from the mainstream and brings energy freedom within reach of households across the UK and Ireland.





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Flexible capacity, true all-in-one design

The XE combines a 7 kWh battery with the inverter in one all-in-one unit, eliminating the external wiring and multi-component mounting that have made conventional split systems complex and bulky.

Capacity scales with the home. Each unit has 7 kWh capacity, expandable ups to 42 kWh through stackable modules, and can run in parallel with up to three units for a total system capacity of 126 kWh, covering everything from a terraced house to a large detached home. Three inverter options are available: 5 kW, 6 kW and 8kW. The 8 kW option covers the majority of single-phase household peak loads including EV charging.

Each XE features three MPPTs, supporting 4 to 33 solar panels and up to 15 kW of solar input, generating up to 15,000 kWh per year. The three arrays can be assigned independently to different angles, capturing more daylight.

Maximum savings, built to last

At the core of the XE are 314 Ah LFP cells, engineered to last for industry-leading 10,000 charge-discharge cycles and backed by 10-year warranty. This system is engineered to make the most of solar power and low-cost overnight electricity on a daily basis, year after year, so users can consistently save money without compromising the battery’s service life.

Where conventional home batteries typically complete one cycle a day, the XE supports two. The first stores daytime solar generation for the evening peak; the second charges from the grid on off-peak night rates for early-morning use. A single 7 kWh XE can therefore deliver the equivalent of 14 kWh of usable value per day.

Reliable backup power

The XE supports both whole-home and partial backup modes, achieving maximum backup power of 16 kW in parallel configuration and up to 8kW backup power single unit. When paired with the new Anker Solix Backup Auto-Switch, it delivers a load-side 0 ms switchover when the grid drops, so critical loads such as refrigerators, network equipment and security systems experience zero interruption.

The XE is rated IP66 for waterproofing and C5-M for marine-grade corrosion resistance, operating across a temperature range of -20°C to 55°C for reliable outdoor and coastal installation.

On the software side, AI monitors for anomalies around the clock, flagging issues before they become problems. On the other hand, the hardware design including aerospace-grade insulation, electrolyte leak protection and a pressure release valves and active fire-suppression module eliminate risk at every level.

Intelligent, self-optimising energy management

The built-in AI energy management system, powered by Anker PowerOS, connects to over 870 electricity suppliers across Europe. It predicts household energy needs and manages power flow automatically, charging the battery when wholesale prices fall and discharging during evening peaks, cutting bills on dynamic tariffs such as Octopus and Electric Ireland without any manual intervention. The integrated Anka AI assistant adds voice-controlled energy insights, while compatibility with Home Assistant extends control into existing smart home ecosystems.

The Anker Solix XE is now available to purchase via authorised installers, with Anker Solix Backup Auto-Switch available to buy separately by the end of this year. For more information click here.