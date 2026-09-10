Number of crypto millionaires now exceeds 135,000, says report

A recent analysis by consultancy firm Henley & Partners, the Crypto Wealth Report 2026, shows that worldwide around 135,694 individuals have accumulated at least $1 million US (€860,000) in digital currencies.

The study further suggested that 290 people hold wealth in the hundreds of millions, while a small elite of 23 individuals possessed a fortune of more than one billion dollars.

Because blockchain data are anonymous and individuals often manage multiple wallets or invest via funds, these figures are statistical estimates rather than exact counts.





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For example, the number of billionaires is estimated to be between 17 and 34, while the total number of millionaires is likely to range from 132,000 to 154,000.

Although a few prominent figures such as Michael Saylor, Tim Draper and the Winklevoss twins are publicly known for their holdings, most crypto millionaires prefer to remain anonymous.

This need for privacy has increased following recent reports of violent crimes targeting wealthy investors in order to gain access to their digital keys.

The report highlighted a difference in investment strategies based on wealth levels. Although Bitcoin remained the dominant asset for the average crypto millionaire, accounting for 68% of their holdings, it represented only 40% of billionaires’ portfolios, who diversify more heavily into other digital assets.

Overall, the adoption of digital currencies continues to grow: an estimated 742 million people worldwide now own crypto.

There is also a notable demographic shift associated with this wealth. Clients seeking wealth management for crypto assets tend to be younger and more mobile than traditional high-net-worth individuals.

Dominic Volek of Henley & Partners noted that, since digital assets do not require physical vaults or traditional banks, global competition has shifted. Countries are no longer competing to bring in the capital itself, but to attract the individuals who own it.

Business AM