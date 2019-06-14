Anil Dash on tech for good and ill

Balancing innovation with responsibility, and Keanu Reeves' surprising E3 cameo Print Print Radio

This week former White House digital strategy advisor Anil Dash chats with Niall Kitson about tech as a force for good in society, and we look at the latest games and consoles from this week’s E3.

Anil Dash was interviewed at Inspirefest 2019.