AI is changing cybersecurity and data analytics. What should professionals learn next?

In association with Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet

For someone planning their next career move in cybersecurity or data analytics, AI raises a practical question: which skills are worth spending time developing?

A useful starting point is the judgement needed to work with the technology. Can you assess whether an analytical result is reliable? Can you investigate a security alert and decide what action it requires?





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National College of Ireland’s MSc in Cybersecurity and MSc in Data Analytics offer two routes to developing that expertise. Both have January 2027 intakes, with subsidised places available through Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet for eligible applicants.

Understanding what the data is telling you

An AI-generated result still needs to be evaluated. That involves examining the data, understanding the method and deciding whether the conclusion supports the business decision.

The MSc in Data Analytics curriculum spans statistics, programming and data visualisation, alongside machine learning, deep learning and generative AI. That progression matters when you need to explain how an answer was reached, recognise its limitations and communicate what it means.

Making informed security decisions

Identifying a potential threat is the start of an investigation. Security professionals need to understand the systems involved, assess the risk and decide how to respond.

NCI’s MSc in Cybersecurity curriculum covers core security principles, network security and penetration testing, alongside AI and machine learning in cybersecurity. It also addresses incident management and business resilience, bringing together the technical investigation of a threat and the organisational response. Students can also choose to specialise in either Investigation or Secure Development, depending on their career goals

Choosing a programme that fits your working life

Developing deeper expertise in cybersecurity or data analytics can help you take on more complex challenges and prepare for greater responsibility, but the right subject also needs the right study arrangements.

NCI’s MSc in Cybersecurity and MSc in Data Analytics offer a structured route to strengthen your specialist knowledge and earn a recognised postgraduate qualification.

Both programmes run part-time over two years, with live online evening lectures. You can continue working while developing skills you can apply in your current role, building a stronger foundation for your next career step.

Put your questions to the NCI programme team

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet and NCI are hosting an online information webinar on Wednesday 11th November 2026, from 6-7pm Irish time.

Meet the programme directors, explore the MSc in Cybersecurity and MSc in Data Analytics modules, and learn about the core learning outcomes. Bring your questions about studying alongside work and how the courses address developments in the field.

Register for the information webinar

Can’t attend live? Register and the recording will be sent to you afterwards.

Subsidised places on both programmes via Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet are subject to funding eligibility and academic entry requirements. Not eligible for funding? You can still register your interest, and we will guide you on applying directly to National College of Ireland where you may be eligible for a non-subsidised place.