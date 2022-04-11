Code for Ethics to make Dublin debut in July One-day conference will discuss challenges of open source and open data Pro

Trinity College Dublin will play host to the first Code for Ethics event in Ireland on 1 July 2022. The conference will feature a series of keynote speakers with experience across all aspects of open source and open data projects.

Open source brings not only commercial benefits but also ethical ones. It can be used by everyone. This means the technology, if used correctly, can have a large positive social impact within communities.

The aim of the conference is to provide the open-source community, IT companies, NGOs and anyone else interested, the chance to gather, network, share their passion and listen to leading experts from the open source industry whilst connecting with like-minded people.

The slate of confirmed speakers will share their knowledge and expertise, share their journeys and where they see open source and open data going. These true leaders and pioneers from Ireland, United Kingdom, USA and Sweden, include:

Clare Dillon – Executive director, InnerSource Commons Innovation Forum

Danese Cooper – Founder and Chairperson, InnerSource Commons

Martin Callinan – Director, Source Code Control

Phil Weir – Director, Flax & Teal and Open UK

Rhoda Kerins – Manager, Irish Open Data Unit

Gar Mac Criosta – Product manager, HSE

Tim Willoughby – Head of digital services and innovation, Garda Siochana

John Whelan – ICT research commercialisation manager, Trinity College Dublin

Marko Bocevski – Chief technology officer, Keitaro

Code for Ethics is supported by Keitaro, Flax & Teal, Trinity College Dublin, Nosy and TechCentral.ie.

For more information visit the Code for Ethics website or on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

To attend, book your place by e-mailing barrie@codeforethics.org