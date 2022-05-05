Agile Networks brings network automation to life through Red Hat collaboration Independent network integrator and cloud services provider has been recognised as a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner Trade

Agile Networks has been appointed as a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner, recognising its technical expertise and competency in designing, building, and deploying open source and cloud computing solutions, based on Red Hat technologies.

With growing market demand for open-source technology and greater operational use of AI and ML, the move extends Agile Networks’ solutions portfolio by bringing the benefits of network automation to organisations across the island of Ireland.

Many organisations are looking to IT automation to solve operational challenges. Faced with sprawling networks, skills shortages, and a dynamic IT environment where speed to market is king, the team at Agile Networks have been able to use network automation to build operational efficiencies and improved network resiliency.

advertisement





“IT automation can streamline business processes and unify functional teams,” said Michael Kinsella, service provider sector director with Agile Networks. “That’s why we’ve chosen to work with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for a simple, powerful IT platform that can streamline and manage complex datacentre environments, from servers and networks to applications and DevOps.”

Advanced Business Partner recognition is awarded to partners following validation by Red Hat. Each provider must meet testing requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver Red Hat certified expertise and a track record of completing successful Red Hat projects. The globally unified program provides customers with greater confidence that Red Hat implementations are supported across a range of deployment scenarios.

“We’re delighted to welcome a partner with the technical calibre of Agile Networks to the Red Hat partner ecosystem,” said Niamh Carroll, partner manager with Red Hat Ireland. “Their skillset, deep knowledge of IT automation and commitment to service excellence builds on our strong network of partners, who are fully enabled to deliver innovative open-source technology and valued expertise.”

Agile Networks has already deployed network automation based on Red Hat technologies as part of projects delivered for Enet, Ireland’s largest open access network provider and Fibrus, a hyper-fast, full fibre provider in Northern Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?