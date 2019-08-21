ActiveCampaign to open first European office in Dublin

Two-hundred jobs to be created in international push

Customer experience automation specialist ActiveCampaign has announced plans to create 200 jobs at its first European office in Dublin.

The new positions will be in support, sales, customer service and marketing.

ActiveCampaign is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

ActiveCampaign’s software-as-a-service platform enables businesses to create optimised customer experiences by automating many behind the scenes processes and communicating with their customers across channels with personalised, intelligence-driven messages.

Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland said: “High growth international companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce and the ability to scale their operations quickly. IDA Ireland supports ActiveCampaign’s ambitious plans to grow a team of talented people at this exciting time of expansion for the company.”

TechCentral Reporters