FutureNeuro and S3 Connected Health adopt co-design approach to epilepsy treatment

Ppartnership will enable easier uptake of personalised e-health solutions Print Print Life

FutureNeuro has announced plans to work with S3 Connected Health to enable epilepsy sufferers to ‘co-design’ solutions for managing their condition.

Assessing barriers is the first step to successfully adopting a tailored e-health solution. As such, FutureNeuro and S3 will work with sufferers, their families, carers, healthcare providers, and policy makers to understand the barriers and enablers associated with e-health adoption.

Behavioural factors impact how patients and clinicians use technology solutions. By examining these factors, S3 Connected Health can tailor its digital therapy management and patient engagement platform, Affinial, to improve care.

Patient/doctor partnership

“The rise of the informed patient and the proper enablement of healthcare and wellness through technology are likely to be the greatest revolution in healthcare in the 21st century,” said Dr Colin Doherty, principal investigator with FutureNeuro, clinical senior lecturer in Neurology at Trinity College Dublin and national lead for women’s health in epilepsy.

“Physicians must move from being experts that care for patients to enablers that support patients to make decisions. Patients want a partnership with their doctor to use their expertise to help them react to and understand the technologies and to design ways they can work together to build solutions for monitoring both illness and wellbeing.”

President of S3 Connected Health Jim O’Donoghue added: “holistic multi-disciplinary approach that is being used in FutureNeuro to better understand and treat neurological conditions.”

“The understanding gained in this programme will provide a strong basis for the creation of digital therapy management and patient support solutions across a range of neurological conditions.”

FutureNeuro is the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Chronic and Rare Neurological Diseases, hosted at RCSI. S3 Connected Health delivers connected medical devices, systems and solutions, as well as personalised therapy management and patient support services.

TechCentral Reporters