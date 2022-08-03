Accenture expands cloud first capabilities with Tenbu acquisition Sao Paulo firm specialises in helping clients make smart decisions through analytics, Big Data, and machine learning Trade

Accenture has announced the acquisition of Tenbu, a Sao Paulo-based cloud data business that specialises in solutions for intelligent decision making through analytics, Big Data, and machine learning.

The move sees Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists, as well as the firm’s plethora of certifications, now become part of Accenture’s cloud first data and AI team.

In an announcement, Accenture said its goal is to help global clients with “total enterprise reinvention” by building their digital core, optimising operations, and accelerating growth. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

advertisement





“Adding the Tenbu team will expand our capabilities to help companies drive new services, growth and resilience using data from across the cloud continuum for intelligent decision-making,” commented Karthik Narain, global lead at Accenture Cloud First.

The acquisition brings Tenbu’s data and AI expertise, industry depth, and cloud innovation under the Accenture umbrella to help clients “monetise across the cloud continuum”, the firm said.

“With changing business and operating models, evolving architectures, applications and data, clients are looking for help to understand how they can monetise across the cloud continuum,” said Paulo Ossamu, who leads Accenture Technology in Latin America.

“The Tenbu team brings vast data and AI specialists to draw up clear priorities and help keep different parts of our clients’ organisations aligned to achieve specific business outcomes.”

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Tenbu says its focus is on minimising business complexity and driving people to creatively use data, supported by disruptive technology and talent transformation. With its 360-degree approach, the firm utilises a combination of talent, tech, and data to help clients drive business transformation.

Tenbu becomes the latest in a string of regional additions for Accenture and its eleventh South American acquisition in the last five years – including Brazil-based Organize Cloud Labs and Argentinian firms Wolox and Ergo.

Elsewhere, the company also recently snapped up Canadian digital transformation business Solvera Solutions to bolster its managed services capabilities.

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?