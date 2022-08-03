Stryker opens 3D printing facility in Cork Creating capacity for 600 new jobs Trade

Medtech company Stryker has opened a new 3D printing facility at Anngrove, Co. Cork. The 156,000-square-foot development creates capacity for 600 high-tech jobs in the future, and will help further Stryker’s leadership in additive manufacturing.

The development is supported by IDA Ireland.

In addition to housing Stryker’s manufacturing facilities, Anngrove is also the worldwide headquarters of the AMagine Institute, which is the centre of excellence for additive manufacturing across Stryker. The institute develops breakthrough technologies, from early research and development to full commercial launch and scaling. It deploys these new technologies across its full portfolio of products and services.

Viju Menon, group president global quality and operations at Stryker, said: “The new facility and talent will continue to unlock new opportunities that were previously not possible, accelerate innovation globally and further support our mission to make healthcare better together with our customers. With our experience and proprietary technology, we are excited to impact more patients and drive growth with this additional investment. We are also pleased to expand our talent base in Ireland with engaging roles across a range of disciplines. At Stryker we are committed to a diverse, safe and inclusive work environment.”

TechCentral Reporters

